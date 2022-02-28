Sprott (TSE:SII) Downgraded by TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

SII stock traded up C$2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$51.55. 72,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$41.72 and a 52 week high of C$59.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

