Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

SFM stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,618. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

