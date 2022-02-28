Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

NYSE SQ opened at $119.10 on Monday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

