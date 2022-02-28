Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

