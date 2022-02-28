Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 534.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $228.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

