Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after buying an additional 229,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 110,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

