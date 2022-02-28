Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $13,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $371,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

