Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

