St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,741.25.

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.28. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

