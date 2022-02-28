Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Lawrence I. Sills Purchases 4,550 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.71. 152,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,355. The firm has a market cap of $961.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

