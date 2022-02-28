Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SMP opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $964.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

