Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $161.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $151.21 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.