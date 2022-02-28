Status Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Status has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $181.68 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00109651 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

