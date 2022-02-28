Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.06.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$36.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.86. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$23.73 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

