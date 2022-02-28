Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target Cut to €21.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STLA. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

