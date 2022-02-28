Stephen M. Cook Acquires 6,479 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $47,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RSVR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. 25,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

