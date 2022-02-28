Stephen M. Cook Acquires 6,479 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $47,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RSVR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. 25,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.