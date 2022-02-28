Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $43,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 746,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after buying an additional 560,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

