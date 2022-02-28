Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stake Boosted by Yale University

Yale University increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Stitch Fix makes up about 0.3% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yale University’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.