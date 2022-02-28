StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

AMAT opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.71. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $297,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

