StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.
AMAT opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.71. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06.
In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $297,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials (Get Rating)
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
