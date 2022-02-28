StockNews.com Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $235.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

