StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $120.92 on Friday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

