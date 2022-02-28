Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Stoneridge stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,085. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.