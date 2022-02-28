Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,550. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

