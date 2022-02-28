Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 50 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM traded down $11.88 on Monday, hitting $373.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

