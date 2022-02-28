Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 621 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.86. 46,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

