Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $505.12. 5,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.54 and its 200-day moving average is $623.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.