Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,406,684. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

