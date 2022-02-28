Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.07 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

