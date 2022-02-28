SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

