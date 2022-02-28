SVB Leerink Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.