Syscoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.31 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Syscoin has a market cap of $385.17 million and approximately $56.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00264408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 633,920,999 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

