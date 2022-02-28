Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $63.74 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

