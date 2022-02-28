Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

