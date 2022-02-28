TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$55.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DRUNF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

