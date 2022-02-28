TD Securities Cuts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$1.75

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.51.

Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.21. 87,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$119.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

