Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,155 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,292 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 179,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 461,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,085,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

