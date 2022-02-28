Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.12 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $204,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after buying an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.98. 150,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,573. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.