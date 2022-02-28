Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,268. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $329.85 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $442.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

