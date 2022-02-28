Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

