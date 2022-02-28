Telsey Advisory Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $285.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.30.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.38. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.