Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,506,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,117,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

