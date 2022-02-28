Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TEN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

