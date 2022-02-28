Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lessened by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.37. 54,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,204. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.