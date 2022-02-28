TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.71 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $174,368.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.22 or 0.06902341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.26 or 1.00204248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003115 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,312,648,122 coins and its circulating supply is 38,311,919,014 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

