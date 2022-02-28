Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $811.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $815.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $921.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

