Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $450.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $809.87 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $966.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $921.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.