Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 297.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.78. 80,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

