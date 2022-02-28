TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFII opened at $103.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

