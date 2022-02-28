The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $199.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.