The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
