The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

